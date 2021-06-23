Man Accused Of Leaving Scene After Crashing Into Two Vehicles In Fairfield County, Police Say

Ramesh Abhiraman Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged avoiding responsibility/property damage and unsafe backing after attempting to leave the scene of a crash.

Ramesh Abhiraman, age 56, New Canaan, was arrested on Monday, June 21, for the incident which took place in May in the area of Locust Avenue and Forest Street in New Canaan.

When police arrived on the scene they found that a vehicle later determined to be operated by Abhiraman, crashed into two vehicles as it attempted to park and leave the scene of the crash, said New Canaan PD Lt Jason Ferraro.

Abhiraman surrendered to the New Canaan Police and was charged and then released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

