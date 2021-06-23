Andrew Conniff new BHSU head soccer coach

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State athletics has announced Andrew Conniff as its new head women’s soccer coach. “I am so thankful to be given an opportunity to work in BHSU athletics and to be given the trust of administration to lead the women’s soccer program,” said Conniff. “I believe this program can provide real value to the Spearfish community and the campus community. Having met with some of the players, I could feel how eager they are to improve and show their worth. We are ready to get to work.”