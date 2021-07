After almost eight months of work at Mystic Seaport Museum's Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard, the schooner Shenandoah departed for Martha's Vineyard Wednesday afternoon. The 152-foot, sparred length, topsail schooner, which was built in 1964 and was the flagship of Black Dog Tall Ships in Vineyard Haven, arrived in Mystic on Nov. 8. The vessel is now operated by Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning, or FUEL. Mystic's shipwrights rebuilt much of the stern of the schooner since its arrival last fall.