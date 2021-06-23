Let’s Make Shelby SHINE!!

With some great inspiration from the families of the LDS Church, the City of Shelby has scheduled a real community clean up for TONIGHT (Wednesday, 6/23.) You're invited to round up your rakes, start your shovels, grab your gloves & meet at 6 o'clock SHARP this evening down at the "former" Rainbow Ford car lot on Main Street. Groups will be assigned different area of our community to clean. Don't worry about a thing...garbage bags will be provided for you. Let's all get together & make a "clean sweep."