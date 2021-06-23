Cancel
Shelby, MT

Let’s Make Shelby SHINE!!

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 9 days ago
With some great inspiration from the families of the LDS Church, the City of Shelby has scheduled a real community clean up for TONIGHT (Wednesday, 6/23.) You're invited to round up your rakes, start your shovels, grab your gloves & meet at 6 o'clock SHARP this evening down at the "former" Rainbow Ford car lot on Main Street. Groups will be assigned different area of our community to clean. Don't worry about a thing...garbage bags will be provided for you. Let's all get together & make a "clean sweep."

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

