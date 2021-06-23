Cancel
Bronx, NY

In the Bronx’s Country Club enclave, this waterfront two-family with its own boat slip is asking $1M

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking around this property, you might think you’re viewing a vacation house at the Jersey Shore, but in fact, it’s right in the Bronx. Located in the little-known but super-charming Country Club enclave, the two-family home is on the market for $1,029,000. This neighborhood is on Eastchester Bay across from City Island and offers beach clubs, private docks, and a quiet, laid-back lifestyle. This home is made up of a four-bedroom triplex and a top-floor two-bedroom apartment. There’s also an enormous patio, a small garden, a customized deck with a pergola, and room for parking, as well as a private boat slip.

