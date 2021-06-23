Scarlet Nexus Review Roundup -- What Critics Are Saying About The Anime Thriller
The sci-fi anime action RPG Scarlet Nexus launches on June 25, and the reviews are in. While not everyone is familiar with the upcoming game, it has received generally positive reviews from critics, who have praised its relatable characters, its surprisingly compelling plot, and especially its deep combat system as pluses. The PS5 version of Scarlet Nexus currently sits at an 80 on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, and if you want more info on the reviews, read on below.www.gamespot.com