Deion Sanders: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Are ‘Trippin’ After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl
The last few years have seen pretty unprecedented veteran quarterback movement. In 2020, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, and won a Super Bowl. This offseason we saw Matthew Stafford swapped for Jared Goff in a blockbuster Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions deal, and stars Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and for a time, Russell Wilson rattled their sabers about being traded from their franchises.thespun.com