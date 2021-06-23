Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deion Sanders: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Are ‘Trippin’ After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl

By Dan Lyons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last few years have seen pretty unprecedented veteran quarterback movement. In 2020, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, and won a Super Bowl. This offseason we saw Matthew Stafford swapped for Jared Goff in a blockbuster Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions deal, and stars Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and for a time, Russell Wilson rattled their sabers about being traded from their franchises.

thespun.com
Community Policy
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
153K+
Followers
31K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc Championship Game#Bucs#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLHello Magazine

Tom Brady shares adorable picture of all three children sparking reaction from fans

Tom Brady celebrated a very special Father's Day on Sunday and to mark the occasion, the NFL star shared an incredible picture featuring wife Gisele and his three children, Benjamin, 11, Vivian, eight, and 13-year-old Jack who he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The picture sees the family posing together...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tom Brady Ready For ‘One More Baby’ With Gisele?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen planning to expand their brood? One report says the couple feels like now is the ideal time to have another baby. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Brady and Bundchen are trying to have another kid. A source says “Tom and Gisele have wanted to grow their family for a while,” and now is the best opportunity. A pal says “Tom and Gisele are hoping to have some good news before football season picks back up.” The two recently purchased a new home in Miami which should provide extra security for the potential tot.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Latest Message Should Scare The NFL

Tom Brady proved a lot of his critics wrong last season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise. That alone is an impressive accomplishment, but the fact that he was nursing a knee injury in 2020 made it even more admirable.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

The U.S. Open wasn’t a great event for either Phil Mickelson or Bryson DeChambeau. In a few weeks, those two golf stars will turn their attention to a less traditional event, The Match, which will also feature NFL star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Mickelson, the surprise winner of...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deion Sanders on Urban Meyer: 'He's a winner'

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer has never coached at the professional level before. Naturally, he has a fair number of doubters. But Hall of Fame cornerback and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is not among them. In a recent appearance on NFL Total Access, the former NFL Network analyst said that Meyer has what it takes to be successful in the league.
NFL247Sports

Deion Sanders weighs in on if Dallas Cowboys are NFC East's team to beat in 2021

Deion Sanders is locked in as he continues his first full year as Jackson State's head football coach, but he wore his analyst cap once more recently on NFL Network. In an interview on NFL Total Access late last week with Steve Weissman and Bucky Brooks, Sanders was asked if the Dallas Cowboys — his former team, as a cornerback from 1995-99 — were entering the 2021 season atop the NFC East.
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Calls out Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in Putting Video on Twitter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showcased some impressive putting skills as part of his preparations for Capital One's The Match on July 6. Brady shouted out his teammate for the fourth edition of the event, Phil Mickelson, and their opponents, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau, in a Twitter video posted Tuesday:
NFLHuffingtonPost

Tom Brady’s Personalized Golf Balls Are The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T. has his own personalized golf balls. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been hitting the links with a reminder of his greatness on the football field. His golf balls feature the Roman numerals of each of his seven Super Bowl victories, as well as a nod to his No. 12 jersey number.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eli Manning throws slight jab at Tom Brady with Super Bowl joke

Two of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl losses came against Eli Manning. The former New York Giants quarterback carries two rings from his NFL career and they were both in wild wins against the New England Patriots. Brady, who now has seven Super Bowl wins, took a really long time to get over the losses — especially the 2007 defeat that kept the Patriots from capping off the perfect season.
NFLPopculture

Major Update on Aaron Rodgers Being Traded by Green Bay Packers

The Aaron Rodgers watch continues with Green Bay Packers reporting to training camp later this month. Rodgers reportedly said he is not returning to the team as he's disgruntled with the front office. And while some believe Rodgers will be traded because of the claim, that might not be the case. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rodgers will likely not be traded right now because there is no market for him.
NFLaudacy.com

Deion Sanders: 'This is it' for Cam Newton

Things could go a number of different ways for Cam Newton this summer. The 32-year-old could have a terrific training camp and prove he deserves to start over rookie Mac Jones. He could lose out to the rookie and be a backup all year, or he could also lose out on the job and then be released.