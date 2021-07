It’s the season of tour announcements as the global pandemic in the US continues to lose its grip every month. NF is the latest artist to announce a tour in support of his latest project Clouds which he called a “mixtape.” The Michigan artist will embark on his first North American headline run in two years, the CLOUDS TOUR, presented by Live Nation, which kicks off September 22 in Maryland Heights at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, ​and travels through ​20 markets across the country before ​concluding on October 17 in Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Pavilion ​Mitchell.