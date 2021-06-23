Spartan football/basketball camp
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School held a Spartan Youth Basketball and Football Camp June 21-22 in Spearfish, the camp was for Spartans going into first through sixth-grade in the 2021-2022 school year. The camp started at 8 a.m. each day with football camp at the practice fields until 9:45 a.m. under the direction of Spartan Head Coach Dalton Wademan and his coaching staff Erik Skoglund and his coaching staff and players. The basketball camp lasted until noon each day.