Legendary Albany Pub To Pour Its Last Beer This Weekend

After a couple of locations and years of being a favorite Albany watering hole, a popular downtown pub is getting ready to raise one last glass. Say it ain't so! An Albany favorite is closing its doors for good. Pearl Street Pub will be ending its downtown run this Saturday according to an announcement from owner Chris Pratt on the Pearl Street Pub Facebook page. So if this has been one of your favorite destinations over the years, this is the weekend to get in one last go-round at Pearl Street Pub. The pub will wrap things up Saturday, including one final night of dancing in their upstairs club. Pratt spearheaded the pub's move into its current Pearl Street location in 2016, where Jillian's used to be located.