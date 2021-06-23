Montauk Brewing Celebrates 9 Years, Partners with Surfrider Foundation

MONTAUK, NY – Montauk Brewing Company is excited to celebrate their 9 Year Anniversary at the end of June. To commemorate the milestone, Montauk has partnered with the Eastern Long Island Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation on a limited release Ocean Series beer called “Barreled IPA.” On July 1st, 16OZ 4-packs will be canned fresh and available for purchase at the brewery along with a special edition reusable cup from Klean Kanteen. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Barreled IPA will directly support the local Surfrider Foundation chapter’s efforts to protect our ocean, waves and beaches, for all people.