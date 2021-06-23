Sega Is Reportedly Ready To Turn Sonic The Hedgehog Into A VTuber

Sonic has worn many hats over his career, from anti-smoking advocate to rebel guitarist with a cause, but his next gig might just be his strangest one yet: VTubing. The news comes from Ryokutya2089 via Siliconera, who has previously posted key information from physical publications such as Famitsu and Weekly Shonen Jump. Ryokutya2089's source isn't mentioned, but it might be an upcoming Sonic 30th Anniversary column from producer Takashi Iizuka and art director Kazuyuki Hoshino that Famitsu magazine will publish on June 24.