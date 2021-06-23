2 Arkansas Valley girls golfers finish in top 20 of Class 3A state tournament
Five high school girl golfers from Otero County competed as individuals at the Class 3A State Tournament which took place Monday and Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo. La Junta's Morgan McReynolds finished the highest of any local girl. She shot a 94 on Monday and then took seven strokes off in her second round as she recorded an 87. She had overall score of 181 which was 16th place.www.lajuntatribunedemocrat.com