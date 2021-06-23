Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Leaked Galaxy Watch Active 4 Renders Show A New Minimal Design

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is preparing to launch two new smartwatches in the coming months – the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. These two watches will arrive as the successors to last year’s Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from a year earlier. However, the upcoming wearables will bring plenty of changes to the table. We already know Samsung is ditching its Tizen OS in favor of Google’s Wear OS for the new watches. It appears an extensive amount of changes will apply to the devices’ exterior as well, at least to that of the Watch Active 4.

www.androidheadlines.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Strap#The Galaxy Watch 4#The Galaxy Watch Active 4#The Galaxy Watch Active 2#The Watch Active 4#Tizen#The Mobile World Congress#Mwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While it's certainly disheartening to hear that the Galaxy Watch 3 will not get a chance to switch from Tizen to the newly detailed One UI Watch platform, bargain hunters in the market for a solid Apple Watch Series 6 alternative shouldn't be afraid of committing to Samsung's 2020-released intelligent timepiece.
ElectronicsGizmodo

This Is Not the Samsung Wear OS Watch I Was Expecting

Last week, we got a glimpse at what the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 might look like. This week, Android Headlines leaked what it claims are renders for the flagship Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. But, looking at the design itself, perhaps Samsung is going a little too classic. The...
sacramentosun.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leaked renders show four color choice

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): The recently leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 2 suggest that the next iteration of Samsung's earbuds will look pretty similar to Google's Pixel Buds. According to The Verge, a May filing with the FCC showed the earbuds would come in a white case with...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Hot new renders show off Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 in all its rotating bezel-less glory

At this point, it seems like anyone interested in picking up a smartwatch is waiting eagerly for the Galaxy Watch4. Samsung's wearable has been leaked and rumored countless times this year, even before the company teamed up with Google to help reinvent Wear OS. Thanks to a couple of new leaks, we're getting our best look yet at the Watch4, as well as some of its potential fitness capabilities.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 leak in official-looking renders

There's been a lot of talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 sporting an under-display camera for the inside, folding screen, but new official-looking renders of the phone, leaked today, contradict that hypothesis, clearly showing a hole-punch selfie snapper in a very similar location to where it is on the Z Fold2.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

OnePlus Nord 2 Leak Shows Off Press Renders and a Familiar Design

The original OnePlus Nord was a success for many people who wanted the OnePlus formula but did not want to pay big money for it. OnePlus decided to launch a couple of even more affordable devices, and now, the company is planning on bringing the first true successor to the original OnePlus Nord. At the moment, we can only call it the OnePlus Nord 2, as we do not have an official name for it.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 renders reveal design and colours

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 indicate that the buds will launch in four colour options. The renders, which were posted by 91Mobiles, display the buds in black, green, purple and white. This isn’t surprising because previous reports suggested that the buds will come in four colours. The...
Electronicsausdroid.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders leak ahead of the wearables big Wear OS launch

It looks as if official renders for Samsungs latest Wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 may have broken cover overnight. With Samsung and Google jointly announcing that they will be joining forces to co-develop WearOS, merging the underlying WearOS framework with many of Tizen’s features we’re more than a little excited to see the resulting OS.
Electronicspocketnow.com

New Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showcase new colors

Every week we hear something new about the upcoming Galaxy Z foldable lineup, and recently we’ve also revealed official looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Today, we brought you some more renders that show off the Z Flip 3 in new color combinations and even more angles, to give you the full picture.
Electronicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Specifications, Body Composition Monitoring Feature Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders have surfaced online to suggest the design and specifications of the company’s next-generation smartwatch ahead of its official announcement. The leaked renders show the Galaxy Watch 4 in a circular build, which makes it look similar to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 rather than the Galaxy Watch 3. The new smartwatch is also said to have a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor for monitoring body composition. This may be alongside real-time heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is now available in a new Navy color

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G unveiled earlier this year in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown shades now comes in a new color - Navy. The Navy color variant is currently only available through Best Buy in a single memory configuration - 8GB RAM...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OPPO A16 renders leaked to reveal design, color variants

OPPO is reportedly working on a new series mid-range phone called the OPPO A16. The handset has already some important certifications and it has already appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking site. Reputed leakster has now shared the renders of the A16 to reveal its front and rear design. The leaked...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 render features in-display selfie camera

Yesterday, we saw renders of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, and now, new renders have surfaced of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s foldable that folds like a book. Digit India shared the renders in collaboration with the credible leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer. According to these CAD-based renders, the...
Technologymspoweruser.com

First Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 benchmark confirms processor specs

A leaked Geekbench benchmark has finally confirmed the processor specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Until now there has been a debate over whether the flagship device would ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the 888+. The benchmark now confirms it will be the Snapdragon 888...