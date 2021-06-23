Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite launches a 'Cosmic Summer' update with aliens and space-themed fun

By Elizabeth Howell
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fortnite's current UFO-themed season has launched an "extraterrestrial celebration" for the summer and it should be a cosmic blast, according to developer Epic Games. Until July 5, players of the battle royale game can compete for Cosmic Summer rewards (including some that are aviation or space-themed), participate in creative limited-time modes (LTMs), pick up summer outfits in the game shop, and try to use "abductor" spaceships that can really change up your match.

www.space.com
Community Policy
Space.com

Space.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Extraterrestrial#Parasites#Cosmic Summer#Mothership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How to board Fortnite's alien mothership and fight for rare loot

Fortnite Season 7's aliens have introduced plenty of new gameplay mechanics to contend with. Players have been battling UFOs as often as they've been battling each other. Well now the extraterrestrials have a new trick up their sleeve. The giant mothership that's been looming over the Fortnite map since the start of the season is now a new battlefield that players can access in order to fight for rare loot.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting Down To The Fortnite 17.10 Update

It's that time again, a new Fortnite Update is due any day now, and is currently being put through testing by Epic. Whenever an update is in the final stages before rollout, we start to look at the state of the game and see if there's any obvious fixed needed.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fortnite update lets players visit the Mothership and adds alien parasites

Fortnite players can finally visit the giant Mothership floating above the island with today’s update. Following the update, Abductors have started appearing above the map that, after a certain amount of time, will send out a beam toward the ground grabbing any players caught in it. After being abducted, players will have to take part in experiments by collecting orbs. The more orbs collected, the better the reward waiting at the end.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: How to find and open Cosmic Chests in the game

Cosmic Chests are a new form of loot systems added at the start of Season 7 in Fortnite. These are new loot boxes spread around the map, which contain some very valuable items. When you first see one though, it may appear a little confusing to handle. Here in this guide, we have detailed everything from what you would expect from the Cosmic Chests, as well as how to actually crack them open Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite Week 3 Alien Artifact Locations

You would be forgiven if you forgot about alien artifacts this week as it's already been a huge week for Fortnite as the 17.10 update landed. On top of this we also have the Cosmic Summer Celebration taking place. It's business as usual from here though as we take a...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Fortnite Update 17.10: The Mothership is Coming

Fortnite’s first major update in Season 7 is now live. In Update 17.10, it seems that players who were curious about the ever-present mothership should be happy to know that they could be teleported inside. The Alien Abductors’ mothership looms over certain areas in the map and it will occasionally...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Fortnite summer festival detailed: Rewards, quests, and aliens

Epic has revealed some details about the mysterious party invite it published yesterday, giving Fortnite players extra incentive to participate. According to the company, this event — which will take place on the game’s Believer Beach — will be a ‘festival’ that lasts two weeks. New quests, rewards, and more will be part of the event.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get abducted by the alien mothership in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

As the aliens in Fortnite move to exert more control on the island, they are now abducting large groups of players mid match and teleporting them to their mothership. Here, they are making them battle it out in a strange arena, we assume to learn more about their fighting prowess and to make it easier to subjugate the island.
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

How Do You Remove Alien Parasites in 'Fortnite'?

Alien parasites have been added to Fortnite's "Invasion" season, leaving many fans wondering what exactly they do and if they can be removed. Tuesday saw the launch of Fortnite update 17.10, which introduced a variety of new mechanics to the popular battle royale. Among other things, the latest patch added zero-gravity areas to the map, bonus cosmetic rewards for the overhauled battle pass, and mothership experiments that grant you an opportunity to earn valuable loot.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite – Cosmic Summer Quest

The Cosmic Quest challenges have arrived in Fortnite, and players will need to find the Bio’s Zone Wars Trio creative mode to be able to complete some of the challenges. This is actually a little awkward, as there has been a couple of iterations of the mode and the game is not entirely clear about which one you need to load into to finish the challenges.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: How to Get Summer Jules

The Cosmic Summer event is officially underway in Fortnite, and Summer Jules will be one of the new skins featured during this event. Cosmic Summer already offers a ton of free quests and rewards for players to earn, but there will also be paid skins in the Item Shop. Epic Games released a screenshot showcasing Jules, Midas, and more hanging out on a beach together in summer-appropriate attire, and each of these characters will be available in the item shop at some point during the event. Here’s how to get Summer Jules in Fortnite.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Heats Up Today Including Cosmic Summer Challenges

Fortnite Cosmic Summer kicks off today and brings with it Cosmic Summer challenges, a host of beachy items for players to unlock, and new summer-themed LTMs to play, all between now and July 5. Here's everything players need to know about Fortnite Cosmic Summer. Cosmic Summer LTMs. Fan-favorite limited-time modes...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Get Aliens Off Your Head in Fortnite

Getting aliens off your head in Fortnite can be a matter of life and death. Although these extraterrestrial visitors can provide you with special bonuses including faster movement speed and a higher vertical, they also drain your health over time. Knowing how to get one off your head is essential to using them effectively and safely.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite 17.10 Patch Notes Tease A Way Onto The Alien Mothership

Fortnite version 17.10 is on the way, and while the patch notes are short, they include a major gameplay shift. Players who have jumped into Fortnite Season 7 already know that an alien invasion is currently underway, with the Imagined Order (IO) leading a supposed resistance. While the alien Mothership still looms large, casting a shadow over the entire island, Epic is teasing a new way for players to get on board the Mothership starting this week.
Video GamesInverse

Where to place welcome signs, boomboxes, and alien lights in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Week 3 Legendary Quest has just gone live, and steps two through four of the questline ask players to place welcome signs, boomboxes, and alien light communication devices. In this guide, we’ll reveal all the locations you should know to get the job done quickly and easily. Finishing each step rewards 30,000 XP for your Season 7 Battle Pass.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite’s “Cosmic Summer” Event

Fortnite is no stranger to out of this world events, especially since crossovers with Marvel, DC, and Star Wars seem to be a regular occurrence in the game. This year, it looks like Epic Games is taking Fortnite players for a summer trip through the cosmos….well, kind of. Fortnite has started its “Cosmic Summer” event, and it includes all sorts of LTMs, new and returning skins, and a whole lot more for players to look forward to. Usually, there’s some sort of event that happens every season, like the Easter event in the spring, the Christmas event that happens in the winter, and Fortnitemares to celebrate Halloween in the fall. So, what can players expect to see from Fortnite’s latest seasonal event?