Fortnite launches a 'Cosmic Summer' update with aliens and space-themed fun
Fortnite's current UFO-themed season has launched an "extraterrestrial celebration" for the summer and it should be a cosmic blast, according to developer Epic Games. Until July 5, players of the battle royale game can compete for Cosmic Summer rewards (including some that are aviation or space-themed), participate in creative limited-time modes (LTMs), pick up summer outfits in the game shop, and try to use "abductor" spaceships that can really change up your match.www.space.com