Fortnite launches a 'Cosmic Summer' update with aliens and space-themed fun

The Cosmic Summer event is officially underway in Fortnite, and Summer Jules will be one of the new skins featured during this event. Cosmic Summer already offers a ton of free quests and rewards for players to earn, but there will also be paid skins in the Item Shop. Epic Games released a screenshot showcasing Jules, Midas, and more hanging out on a beach together in summer-appropriate attire, and each of these characters will be available in the item shop at some point during the event. Here’s how to get Summer Jules in Fortnite.