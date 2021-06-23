Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These Amazon Cross-Band Sandals Look So Much Like Kristin Cavallari’s Pair

By Suzy Forman
US Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUs Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer is here, for real this time, and that means sandal season has officially taken hold. We’ve officially packed away our boots for the next few months and have started booking pedicure appointments again. We’re also planning some beach trips and vacations, which is obviously incredibly exciting. We definitely need to be properly equipped with some cute new footwear whenever our toes aren’t buried in the sand!

www.usmagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandal#Amazon Essentials#Instagram Story#Daily Deals#Us Weekly#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Check these early Prime Day deals with prices so low, it’s like Amazon made a mistake

It might seem hard to believe, but Prime Day 2021 is now less than two days away! Amazon’s gigantic Prime Day sale begins at midnight PT on Monday, June 21, and it lasts straight through to the end of the day on Tuesday, June 22. Yes, Prime “Day” is actually two days, but that means we get twice as much time to take advantage of all those crazy deals so you won’t see us complaining. Amazon announced that there will be more than 2 million deals available around the world during this year’s big Prime Day blowout, and they’ll all be...
ShoppingBHG

These Sandals Are More Comfortable Than My Birkenstocks, and Amazon Has Dozens of Colors Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I've been wearing Birkenstocks for as long as I can remember. Over the past decade, I've gone through several pairs of the classic slip-ons and I've always said they're the most comfortable shoes I own. But I recently decided to try a pair of Naot sandals in a similar style, and they're even more comfortable than my broken in Birks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid’s Seriously Stylish Slides Are Only $99 — Get Them Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Gigi Hadid has mastered the art of keeping a low profile, especially since giving birth to her daughter Khai in late 2020. Privacy in her personal life is clearly important to the supermodel, but she keeps fans updated on Instagram and occasionally pops up in a paparazzi shot!
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

Best fashionable slides for women

Whether you’re sitting poolside or taking a quick stroll around the block, slide sandals are the perfect everyday shoe. The open-toe, slip-on feature makes slides the ultimate shoe for life on the go. You want a slide that can provide stylish comfort, but with so many options available, it’s hard to choose. Here’s a breakdown of the best fashionable slides for women.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

This bag is so good, Emily Ratajkowski bought it 3 times – and now it can be yours for less than £50

Emily Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about fashion. We love her casual but very cool LA wardrobe that mostly consists of cute summer dresses, relaxed tailoring, baggy jeans and midriff flashing crop tops (come on, if you had those abs you’d wear them too). As a result, whenever she’s spotted out and about we take note, and often find some inspiration for our own wardrobe wish lists.
MakeupIn Style

This On-Sale Primer Instantly Makes Wrinkles So Much Less Noticeable - and Keeps Makeup on Like Glue

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While playing the skincare long game is the best way to guarantee results stretching well into the future, rare is the find that delivers instantaneous results for lines and wrinkles. In my time as a beauty writer, I've only come across a handful. There's the Botox-in-a-bottle that a friend says lifts and tightens bags before her eyes, and then the K-beauty brand that's left 14,000+ shoppers smiling - one of the best Prime Day beauty deals you can buy today.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Hold On—All These Fashion Girls Are Wearing the Same Summer Accessory

When she's not wearing her signature bikinis, Emily Ratajkowski has been wearing one key accessory nonstop this summer: baseball caps. She's been styling them with everything from leggings to minidresses, and she always manages to make the classic trend look cool. Now, thanks to our sister brand Merit, I've got my eye on one hat in particular: the brand's "Less is More" tan hat that comes free with purchases over $50 on MeritBeauty.com.
ApparelPopSugar

Curvy Girls, These 15 Dresses Will Get You Through Summer in Style — Trust Us

Summer is the season of pool parties, nights out, and flirty dresses. They're all we want to wear this season because they're the easiest outfit imaginable and oh so comfortable. From easy off-the-shoulder styles to flattering wrap dresses and comfortable, casual picks, there's so much to choose from, it can feel overwhelming. But that's where we come in.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Loose Summer Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sure, you can find bodycon dresses that are seriously flattering and show off your figure — but not everyone is comfortable with wearing something skintight. Maybe you’re not feeling particularly confident and would prefer to rock a dress with a looser silhouette that’s slimming at the same time!
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Sandals Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is technically over, but there are still plenty of deals on summer footwear. Whether you want to pick up some strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands at the Prime Day sale. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items

Jessica Alba is not new to inspiring fans. As the founder of her lifestyle brand, Honest Company, Alba knows a thing or two about building a life well lived. So when the actress turned entrepreneur shared her list of items to have in her arsenal -- from home goods and kitchen tools to WFH staples and her favorite Honest Beauty products -- on Amazon, we couldn't deny ourselves a peek.
ApparelIn Style

12 Pairs of Platform Flip Flops That Look Like They're Straight Out of an Alloy Catalogue

In case you're wondering what kind of shoes pair best with summer's Y2K resurgence, where fashion's new go-tos include items like bubble rings and twisted halter-necks, there's one answer that seems to be pretty popular: platform flip flops. Not only do these babies fit in with the overall easy theme of the season (you just slip 'em on and go!), they're fun, eye-catching, versatile, and have a completely nostalgic feel - especially for those who grew up during the early '00s pop star years and spent their free time circling similar sandals in Alloy and dElia*s catalogs.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

We Just Found a Lookalike for Jackie Kenney’s Favorite Sandals for $30 on Amazon

Now that summer is finally here we’re looking forward to replacing our daily sneaker look with something a little more breezy. Yep, it’s sandal season and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it! Of course, one of our favorite open-toe options has to be the Jackie Kennedy-inspired, cult-favorite Jack Rogers sandals. They’re stunning, comfortable, and timeless. The only downside? They can cost you a pretty penny. So when we found a $30 lookalike pair of sandals on Amazon we immediately clicked ‘add to cart’. This Jack Rogers sandals dupe seriously resembles the real thing — without the high price tag that is.
ApparelIn Style

Finally, a Pair of Shorts That Can Do It All - Spanx's Water-Resistant Shorts Just Restocked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Denim shorts have, and always will be, a staple. But if you're ready to step out of your typical baby blue comfort zone, let Spanx's best-sellers welcome you with open arms. We're referring to the Sunshine Collection, a trio of comfy, pull-on shorts that seek to rival all others in your wardrobe.
ApparelHuffingtonPost

23 Dresses You'll Want To Twirl In

Anyone knows that the sign of a great dress is not only how it looks but how it feels when you put it on. When you put on a dress that instantly makes you want to twirl, you know you’ve found something amazing. We’ve rounded up 23 great dresses that you’ll want to spin in as soon as you put them on.
Apparelcrfashionbook.com

8 Shoe Trends Every It-Girl Is Wearing Right Now

Every year as Memorial Day rolls around and summer begins, the boots come off and the sandals replace them. But this year is, of course, not like any of the others. With the excitement of finally starting to be able to go out and about again, no one is holding back: everyone is dressing up more than ever and ready to bring out the best of the best. Here are this season’s hottest and up-and-coming shoe trends — from heeled flip flops to a comfortable flatform, these eight looks are what every It-girl is already wearing. Get ready to add these to your cart.