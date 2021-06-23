These Amazon Cross-Band Sandals Look So Much Like Kristin Cavallari’s Pair

Every year as Memorial Day rolls around and summer begins, the boots come off and the sandals replace them. But this year is, of course, not like any of the others. With the excitement of finally starting to be able to go out and about again, no one is holding back: everyone is dressing up more than ever and ready to bring out the best of the best. Here are this season’s hottest and up-and-coming shoe trends — from heeled flip flops to a comfortable flatform, these eight looks are what every It-girl is already wearing. Get ready to add these to your cart.