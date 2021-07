At the end of a gruelling five-set win that gave the Centre Court at Wimbledon a similar feeling to the fans at Wembley earlier this week – Andy Murray was asked about what means to play in front of key workers, who had done so much during the Covid-19 pandemic.Murray – who advanced to the third round after his win over Oscar Otte – said it was “fantastic” many frontline health workers and other key figures of the pandemic had been recognised by being invited to the championships, with the work of NHS staff and others being recognised throughout the...