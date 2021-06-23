Cancel
Chautauqua County, KS

Corgi Races Benefit Area Animal Shelter

By Connor Harbit
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your corgi has a need for speed, consider entering it in the Chautauqua County 2021 Corgi Races. All corgis and corgi mixes are eligible to compete. The races will be held at the Sedan rodeo arena before the start of the county rodeo itself. Check-in starts at 5:45 pm, with the races officially starting at 6. There is a $10 cost for each corgi entered. All the money raised during the event will be donated to the Chautauqua County Animal Shelter.

