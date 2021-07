Authorities so far have identified 94 people statewide whose deaths they suspect are linked to the historic heat wave, with Multnomah County seeing the highest death toll. The state’s most populous county on Friday reported another seven deaths likely tied to the string of oppressively hot days. So far, 59 people in Portland and the rest of the county have died since last Friday, according to the county. Twenty have been formally ruled as hyperthermia -- an abnormally high body temperature. Hyperthermia is the suspected cause in the remainder of cases.