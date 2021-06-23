Next stimulus payments start July 15: $300 payments could be made permanent, White House says
The next round of stimulus payments is targeted at families in the form of monthly payments from a newly expanded child tax credit. On July 15, “nearly all” working families will start seeing $250 to $300 per child automatically deposited into their bank accounts or sent to their mailboxes, the White House said. The expanded credits are part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the latest effort to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0