Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Next stimulus payments start July 15: $300 payments could be made permanent, White House says

By Leada Gore
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next round of stimulus payments is targeted at families in the form of monthly payments from a newly expanded child tax credit. On July 15, “nearly all” working families will start seeing $250 to $300 per child automatically deposited into their bank accounts or sent to their mailboxes, the White House said. The expanded credits are part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the latest effort to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#The White House#Agi#The Child Tax Credit#The American Rescue Plan#American Families Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
POTUSNewsweek

Child Tax Credit Payments Begin This Week: When to Expect Your Check

The rollout for expanded Child Tax Credit payments begins this week, and families can expect to start receiving funds on Thursday. Exactly when people will receive a check depends on how they have received payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the past. If you are due to get a Child Tax Credit payment and have already registered your direct deposit banking information with the IRS, you should see the money in your account on Thursday, July 15.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
POTUSNewsweek

Child Tax Credit Calculator: How Much Will My Payment Be?

Millions of families on Thursday will receive the first installment of the expanded Child Tax Credit, which. Up to 39 million U.S. households are set to get the benefit, according to the IRS and Treasury Department, and that number covers nearly 90 percent of children in the United States, the White House said.
POTUSWashington Times

Treasury pays out $15 billion in first Child Tax Credit payments

The U.S. Treasury said late Wednesday that about $15 billion was paid out to families in the first monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit, which was expanded under the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief package. The July payments were made to the families of nearly 60 million children, with 86...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Child tax credit payments start going out July 15

The expanded monthly tax credit payments announced by the White House in May will begin going out Thursday, according to the Treasury Department. The big picture: The enhanced child tax credit, which is part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, will provide eligible families with $300 monthly cash payments per child up to age 5 and $250 for children ages 6–17.
California StateNewsweek

California Stimulus Check: Who Is Eligible for New $600 Payments?

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed further coronavirus relief legislation this week, which will provide $600 stimulus checks to the majority of his state's residents as well as additional payments to dependents. In early May, Newsom first promised that two-thirds of Californians would receive the $600 direct payments. The Democratic governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy