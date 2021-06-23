Edmonton Oilers: Was the North Division the Weakest?

Going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs there was a lot of talk and articles about the Edmonton Oilers’ very own North Division being the weakest division. Saying Edmonton Oilers‘ Connor McDavid only got that many points and Auston Matthews only got that many goals because of the quality of teams they were playing against might not make sense. Now with the Montreal Canadiens playing an American team, we have evidence that the North was not as weak as we thought. They are currently up 3 games to 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights, a pre-playoff Cup favorite.