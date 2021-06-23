Cancel
Tiny ancient bird from China shares skull features with Tyrannosaurus rex

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered a 120-million-year-old partial fossil skeleton of a tiny extinct bird that fits in the palm of the hand and preserves a unique skull with a mix of dinosaurian and bird features. The...

www.eurekalert.org
