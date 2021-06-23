Tiny ancient bird from China shares skull features with Tyrannosaurus rex

A fossil of a humanoid skull found in China that has been dubbed "Dragon Man" is shaking the foundations of what we know about the development of the human species. The skull was found in the Dragon River region of northeast China and is identified as being Homo longi, a species of extinct ancient human theorized to be the closest to our own branch of the evolutionary tree. Now, after being studied, the skull (which is between 140,000 and 300,000 years old) is indeed being called a new species of ancient human. This latest conclusion about the "Dragon Man" will likely change what science understands about how, when, and where we evolved into Homo sapiens.