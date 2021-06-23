LA Rams: Immeasurables to love about UDFA OT A.J. Jackson

If you believe that reading an article that is promoting an offensive lineman who was not selected during the 2021 NFL Draft is meaningless, I won’t try to change your mind. The LA Rams have a strategy about their 2021 offseason, and no one who is reporting after the fact can truly claim to be involved in forming that strategy. All that remains is to view the entire roster additions as a whole, and then discuss the positives or negatives about that strategy.