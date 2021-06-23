Industry / Market

Cancel
cineuropa.org
MarketsAdvanced Television

Forecast: Digital Out of Home ad market rapid growth

Research from Alfi reveals 95 per cent of advertising executives expect the Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising sector to grow over the next two years, with 51 per cent anticipating dramatic expansion. At the end of 2020, the DOOH advertising market was estimated to be worth $41.06 billion, but...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Multiscreen Video Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IDC, Divitel, TO THE NEW

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Multiscreen Video Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Multiscreen Video Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Multiscreen Video investments till 2029.
Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Top 10 Companies, Industry Trends, Growth & Industry Analysis

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.2%. Intermittent Urinary Catheter is defined as a medical device which is used to drain urine from the urinary bladder when patients are not able to perform it naturally. These devices are made from latex rubber, PVC or vinyl, and silicone materials, and are intended for one-time use. The major users of these catheters are individuals with spinal cord injury or suffering from urinary incontinence.
Marketskyn24.com

Cloud Robotics Market Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics that offers a range of potential benefits for robots by combining cloud computing, cloud storage, and internet technologies. The cloud robotics allows robots to share resources and data with each other. It also collaborates with other machines, smart objects and humans. This creates a new paradigm in robotics that may lead to exciting developments in the coming years.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Industrial Standard Fastener Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

The Post Covid-19 Update market on global Industrial Standard Fastener market 2021 tiles has a combined presence of major players and new entrants, which have made the market even more competitive. Hence, many trading monsters have been forced to adopt various strategic moves in order to maintain a competitive profit. These movements include purchase, consolidation, product launch, collaboration, change, and other systems. The report includes key players in various regions and the ways these companies are trying to increase their global presence. The research also covers regional improvements and chart trends that may affect the global market in the forecast year 2021-2030.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Industrial UPS Market Demand, Growth Challenges, Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2031

A New Market Study, titled “ Industrial UPS Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” . This report provides a depth study of “Industrial UPS Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Industrial UPS Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Industrybaltimorenews.net

Global Lactose Market to be Driven by Thriving Dairy Industry and Growing Pharmaceutical industry Across the Globe in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lactose Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Lactose Market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Desktop Outsourcing Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players IBM, Aon Hewitt, Capgemini

The latest study released on the Global Desktop Outsourcing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Desktop Outsourcing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketscoleofduty.com

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Market Share

Research report on global 3D Printing in Healthcare market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical 3D Printing in Healthcare Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain 3D Printing in Healthcare market sustainability.
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Industrial Robotics Market In Europe In Industrial Machinery Sector: Incremental Growth Is Expected To Be Worth $ 2.51 Billion By 2025

The Industrial Robotics Market in Europe report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Ad Tech Platform Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Adform, Adobe, AdRoll, Amazon (AWS), AT&T

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Ad Tech Platform Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Ad Tech Platform Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Ad Tech Platform investments till 2029.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

SPI International’s Dizi on A1 Belarus

SPI/FilmBox and A1, a private telecom, ICT and content service provider in Belarus, have agreed a distribution agreement for SPI’s premium drama brand Dizi which will be offered as both a linear channel and SVoD through the operator’s IPTV platform. Timeless Dizi Channel will be available to all A1 subscribers in Belarus and the viewers will be able to access Russian localised Dizi series on-demand through the operator’s video service.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Backtesting Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide| MultiCharts, Deltix, QuantHouse

The latest study released on the Global Backtesting Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Backtesting Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

