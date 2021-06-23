Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Ferris State University helps people of Myanmar through Anu Sushi contract

By Rachel Watson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sushi supplier to Ferris State University is making an impact providing meals to orphans and employing refugees from Myanmar. The Ferris State University dining services operation contracts with Kentwood-based caterer Anu Sushi as its sushi provider, and Scott Rossen, Ferris’ director of dining services, said he is pleased to have received a first-quarter 2021 report from Anu Sushi that the company supplied 964 meals to orphanages in Myanmar during that period from its campus sushi sales while also employing refugees from the Asian nation that is facing violence after a military coup earlier this year.

