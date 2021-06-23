America East Basketball News & Notes: India Pagan heading to Tokyo

Playing basketball in the states for a woman does not necessarily lead to many opportunities, if any, once your playing days are finished. Going overseas, for the most part, is the best way to continue playing the game. Every four years, there is one stage that can lead to something if you know how to take advantage of it. That stage is the Olympics. India Pagan is trying to make the most of a once-in-a-lifetime moment. This summer the Stony Brook forward, who is from New London, CT., is on the roster of the Puerto Rico Women’s National Team that will be a part of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan. Pagan becomes the first active student at the America East school to take part in an Olympics.