Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

America East Basketball News & Notes: India Pagan heading to Tokyo

By John Doucette
ngscsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying basketball in the states for a woman does not necessarily lead to many opportunities, if any, once your playing days are finished. Going overseas, for the most part, is the best way to continue playing the game. Every four years, there is one stage that can lead to something if you know how to take advantage of it. That stage is the Olympics. India Pagan is trying to make the most of a once-in-a-lifetime moment. This summer the Stony Brook forward, who is from New London, CT., is on the roster of the Puerto Rico Women’s National Team that will be a part of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan. Pagan becomes the first active student at the America East school to take part in an Olympics.

ngscsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#India Pagan#Seawolves#The National Team#Americup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
NCAA
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Metro International

FOCUS ON-Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be comprised of 12 teams divided into three groups of four which play a round-robin. * The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place teams will advance...
Flint, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Ready, Set, Tokyo: East Texans Mackenzie Brown heading to second Olympics

For East Texan Mackenzie Brown in 2016 it was Ready, Set, Rio. Now in 2021 for the archer, it’s on your mark, get set and Tokyo. The Flint native has qualified for her second consecutive Olympic Games. Brown, along with Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez and Casey Kaufhold, punched tickets to the Tokyo...
104.1 WIKY

Basketball-Ending U.S. reign at hoops dream in Tokyo

TORONTO (Reuters) – You only need three letters to sum up Olympic basketball – “USA”. If any gold medals are virtual slam dunks at the Tokyo Games it will be the U.S. taking top spot on the podium in the men’s and women’s hoops. The U.S. women have dominated the...
Sportschatsports.com

Damion Thomas Is Headed to Tokyo

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU track and field hurdler Damion Thomas secured a spot on the Jamaican National Team for the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday morning at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Senior Championships. Thomas clocked a time of 13.11 seconds in the finals of the 110 meter hurdles to...
WGAU

Bulldog athletes heading to Olympics in Tokyo

More than two dozen athletes from the University of Georgia will compete in the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo. They will represent nine countries in the games that start later this month in Japan. From Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications... Following the publication of today’s release regarding the Georgia contingent...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Proctor Headed to Tokyo for Team USA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State head diving coach John Proctor has been chosen as one of the 16 staff members that will be heading to Tokyo alongside the 2020 U.S. Olympic Diving Team. Proctor will be coaching for Team USA in his second Olympics, specifically as a personal coach for...
KRMS Radio

Another Missourian Is Heading To The Olympics In Tokyo

Another Missouri Native is making it to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Springfield/Nixa native Courtney Frerichs earned her shot by finishing as the runner-up in the Women’s 3,000 meter yesterday during the US Olympic Trials. Frerichs placed 2nd in her finish with a time of 9 minutes 11 seconds, making...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
North Platte Post

Padron Headed to Tokyo

Nebraska incoming freshman swimmer Beatriz Padron is headed to Tokyo to compete in the XXXII Summer Olympiad as part of the Costa Rican Olympic Team. Padron, an 18-year-old from Belen, Costa Rica, will represent her home country as the lone female swimmer at the games and will compete in the 200-meter freestyle. She owns a lifetime best time of 2:06. A Costa Rican National Team member since 2015, Padron owns the Costa Rican national record in the 50-meter butterfly (27.65) and was part of another national record swim in the 4x100-meter medley relay (4:27.09).
SportsDaily Item

Two Bucknell athletes headed for Tokyo

Two Bucknell athletes — one an incoming freshman — will join their respective Olympic teams in Tokyo later this summer. Freshman Rayven Sample was named to the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field team. He earned his spot in the 400 by winning the T45 classification at the Paralympic Trials. Sample...
Salem News Online

Kinsey heads to Tokyo

STOCKHOLM — Erika Kinsey was all set to make her second appearance at the Oylmpics before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. After considering retirement as the Tokyo Games remained in doubt, there is a reason for hope for the 33-year-old wife of 2005 Beaver Local High School graduate Dan Kinsey. On Wednesday, the Swedish Olympic Committee named Kinsey to the contingent that will travel to Tokyo. She was one of the last names added to the Swedish team of about 130 athletes.
Swimming & Surfingfloridagators.com

Dendy Headed to Tokyo in the Long Jump

EUGENE, Ore. – Gators Great Marquis Dendy secured his spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics during the last day of competition at this year's U.S. Olympic Trials inside Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Dendy finished second in the long jump after logging a season-best mark of 8.38 meters...
SportsRed and Black

Sepp Straka named to Austrian Olympic golf team

Former Georgia golfer Sepp Straka is heading to Tokyo later this month as a member of the Austrian Olympic team. He is now the second Bulldog golfer to qualify for the Olympics, following Bubba Watson in Rio 2016. The Vienna-born Bulldog has played for the Austrian National Team before in...
College Sportschatsports.com

TCU News & Notes: Big basketball news, Baseball gets the band back together

TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball, News & Notes, Matt Purke, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles men's basketball. We are going to try something a little different with links and make it more “discussion” based. The thought is to pick a couple of the big stories a couple times a week and get your thoughts as well as offering our opinions. Let us know if there is anything we can do to make the experience more fun and interactive!
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Carey Headed to Tokyo Olympics as Individual

CORVALLIS – Future Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey will represent the U.S.A. as an individual at this summer's Olympics, U.S.A. Gymnastics officially announced following Olympic Trials on Sunday. Entering the Trials, Carey had already punched her ticket to Tokyo via individual qualification, and had expressed her intention to accept the...
BasketballNews Channel Nebraska

Eagle notes: Chadron State basketball adds Puerto Rico trip

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team led by Coach Shane Paben had added something special to its 2021-22 schedule. That’s a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to play three games against teams from that U.S. territory. “Come join us and travel with us...