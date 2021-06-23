USS announces details surrounding final tour dates & special Record Store Day release
‘Final Freakquency Tour’ bows in November with last USS show ever to land in Toronto Dec. 18. As Toronto duo USS prepares for the release of its latest single and a fully animated official video for “Pages” in mid-July, on Tuesday USS also announced details surrounding a final headlining tour. Kicking off in November, the 10-date tour will see USS visit markets that have shaped them as a band, celebrating the Synergy Seekers who have made their 14-year, chart-topping career possible.www.wnypapers.com