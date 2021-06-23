USS announces details surrounding final tour dates & special Record Store Day release

Rock band Halestorm have announced a Fall 2021 headlining tour across the U.S. Tickets went on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time on their website. The tour is set to kick off in York, PA at the York State Fair on July 30, and will come to a close in Joliet, IL at the Rialto Square Theatre on December 8. Across the 14-date schedule, Halestorm will stop off at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on August 31, the Ozarks Amphitheater in Cadmenton, MO on September 4 and the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 9.