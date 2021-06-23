Silicon Alleys: Second's Helping
A masterpiece of creative urban synergy is about to unfold inside the mammoth Second Street building formerly occupied by TechShop, Zanotto's Market and Allen's Furniture. CreaTV, Chopsticks Alley and WORKS/San Jose, separately and together, will soon collaborate to transform the space into something long overdue. Just navigating the empty interior, surrounded by exposed brick, steel beams, blue gaffer's tape and leftover hanging conduit, one can envision a better future, when arts and culture are valued by landlords.www.metroactive.com