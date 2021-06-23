Cancel
San Jose, CA

Silicon Alleys: Second's Helping

Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA masterpiece of creative urban synergy is about to unfold inside the mammoth Second Street building formerly occupied by TechShop, Zanotto's Market and Allen's Furniture. CreaTV, Chopsticks Alley and WORKS/San Jose, separately and together, will soon collaborate to transform the space into something long overdue. Just navigating the empty interior, surrounded by exposed brick, steel beams, blue gaffer's tape and leftover hanging conduit, one can envision a better future, when arts and culture are valued by landlords.

