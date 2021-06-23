Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fresno packing company wins case at Supreme Court

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA worker at the Fowler Packing Co. places bags of oranges into boxes to be sent to stores in this 2017 file photo. The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with California agriculture businesses in their challenge to a state regulation that gives unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. As a result of the ruling, California will have to modify or abandon the regulation put in place in 1975 after the efforts of labor leader Cesar Chavez.

thebusinessjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Dorris, CA
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Smartphone#Mexico#Fowler Packing Co#Cedar Point Nursery#Nonwork Times#Pacific Legal Foundation#United Farm Workers#Cedar Point#Fowler Packing Company#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...