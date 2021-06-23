Fresno packing company wins case at Supreme Court
A worker at the Fowler Packing Co. places bags of oranges into boxes to be sent to stores in this 2017 file photo. The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with California agriculture businesses in their challenge to a state regulation that gives unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. As a result of the ruling, California will have to modify or abandon the regulation put in place in 1975 after the efforts of labor leader Cesar Chavez.thebusinessjournal.com