Last year, with fireworks canceled, we had to stage our own show with the help of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. That endeavor involved an aerial array called the Po-Po Magnet. This year, the local fireworks are back, but we still got our hands on a Po-Po Magnet—in fact, two of them, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Together, they pack 11.4 liters of displacement, 16 cylinders and 950 horsepower. Both of them bellow out star-spangled 'splosions as well as any 4th of July finale, but their missions are totally different. Which one would you rather have?