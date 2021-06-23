Cancel
The 12 Best Bread Machine Recipes to Make

By Cara Geertsema
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dust off your bread machine and take it back out of the box because this kitchen appliance can be used to create a delicious loaf of bread. If you don't have much time to spend on homemade bread, your bread maker will do the hard work for you. Taking care of the kneading, proofing, and baking, all you have to do is simply measure out the ingredients to make bread. Roll up your sleeves and get ready for the aroma of fresh bread filling the house because it's time to make some bread! Check out some of the best bread machine recipes to make this week.

www.wideopeneats.com
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
