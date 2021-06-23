The 12 Best Bread Machine Recipes to Make

Have you ever wondered why many bakeries smell similarly, if not the same? Or if you've ever baked bread at home, you probably have noticed a distinct and delicious aroma that emanates from the oven while the bread is baking. But it's not a coincidence that the scent at your nearby bakery is often similar to other bakeries, or even the grocery store bakery, especially when loaves are in the oven or someone is just pulling out fresh bread. It's possible that you can always detect exactly what is baking. Whether it's a baguette, a round loaf of sourdough, or even rye bread, there is usually no mistaking what is cooking in the oven.