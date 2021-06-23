Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Teen charged in crash that killed 2 Tuesday on I-40, Greensboro police say

By Annette Ayres
Winston-Salem Journal
 10 days ago

A 19-year-old from Summerfield faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two people Tuesday on Interstate 40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Authorities say Priya Hairston was driving east on I-40 in a gray Nissan Altima near exit 226 in Greensboro about 4:22 p.m. Tuesday when her car crossed the center median onto the westbound lanes and struck a white Kia Sorento and a black Jeep, then was hit by a third vehicle.

journalnow.com
