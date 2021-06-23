Dangerous heat wave on the horizon for Northwest Oregon

Multnomah County and other sources are predicting a heat wave later this week with summer temperatures of 20-30 degrees above normal.

Expect dangerously high temperatures later this week, as weather conditions produce expected highs near 110 degrees.

The heat will settle in over Northwest Oregon —

including the Willamette Valley, the Lower Columbia River Valley and the Columbia River Gorge — peaking this weekend.

Multnomah County reports overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat-related illness.

People most at-risk are those working or participating in outdoor activities. The elderly are also at-risk, particularly those who live alone and who have no way to cool their homes.

The warmest days are expected between Friday afternoon and Monday evening, with the hottest day on Sunday.

Daily high temperature records will likely

be broken. There is a chance to break the all time June high temperature records for a few locations.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center issued red flag warnings beginning Wednesday, June 23, across the northwest U.S. as record heat began building in some places.

"We're going to be looking at all-time record highs in some spots," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned.