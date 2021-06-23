Give Overtrafficked Peaks a Break This Summer and Try Lake Bagging Instead

For adventure seekers looking for bigger challenges, there’s something to be said about superlative conquests. Whether you’re biking all 251 towns and cities in Vermont or summiting every 14er in Colorado, there’s something immensely gratifying about crossing things off and earning accolades. If you’re looking for a summer activity that ticks “outdoor fun” from your summer bucket list, lake bagging might be just what you’re searching for. Lake bagging follows in the tradition of peak bagging, where climbers challenge themselves to summit a specific number of mountains, reports National Geographic. But while peak baggers might be trying to ascend the highest points on seven continents, lake bagging focuses on swimming in as many local ponds and lakes as possible.