LCHD reinstates senior health clinics

LEE COUNTY – After 17-months, the Lee County Health Department Senior Health Clinics will be back up and running in July. The clinics were halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinics offer toenail services for a $5 fee, and blood pressure checks for free. Clinics are open to the public, however people are asked to bring their own towel and masks will be required for everyone who attends. Locations and times for the clinics are: