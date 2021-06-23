Watch Kenny Chesney Join Jimmy Buffett for Surprise Nashville Concert

Buffett to debut special rendition of “This Land Is Your Land”. Jimmy Buffett, Alan Jackson, Jennifer Nettles, Pentatonix, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen and others are performing on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, America’s Independence Celebration. The televised event will feature the world premiere of Buffett’s inspired version of the Americana classic, “This Land is Your Land.” Taped in Southern California overlooking the Pacific Ocean, interwoven with iconic scenes from across the country including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon, the performance also features Coral Reefer band members Mike Utley on keys and Robert Greenidge on steel drums. Originally written in 1940 by folk singer Woody Guthrie, “This Land is Your Land” was not recorded until April 1944 in New York when Guthrie was on shore leave from the Merchant Marines. In 2002, it became one of 50 recordings chosen that year by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry. Buffett previously performed on the 2018 edition of A Capitol Fourth with the Broadway cast of the musical Escape To Margaritaville.