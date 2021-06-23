Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska unemployment ranks second in the nation in May

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate remained one of the lowest in the country as it fell even lower in May, according to data released Wednesday.

The state’s 2.6% unemployment rate tied with Vermont for the second-lowest rate in the nation, behind only New Hampshire’s 2.5% unemployment.

Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in May to 2.6% from April’s 2.8% as the number of jobs in the state continued to grow. The state’s nonfarm employment hit 1,015,016 in May, which was an increase of 7,625 over the previous month and 60,534 higher than last year.

The state’s current unemployment rate is less than half of last May’s 5.4% unemployment when restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread layoffs and business closures.

The local unemployment rates from last month were 2.7% in Omaha, 2.2% in Lincoln and 2.4% in Grand Island. Those are all down significantly from a year ago when Omaha recorded 6.4% unemployment, Lincoln was at 5.4% and Grand Island had 7.7% unemployment.

