DYNACOR completes plant expansion and increases throughput by 16% to a new all-time high operating rate at its veta dorada plant

By Resource World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced the completion of its expansion at its Veta Dorada plant on June 15, 2021. On Monday, June 21, the entire mill was operating with ore at a new all-time high rate of 400 TPD (tonnes per day), a 16% increase from May 2021’s throughput level.

