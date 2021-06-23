Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

North Carolina man accused of stuffing girlfriend in tote

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

North Carolina man accused of stuffing girlfriend in tote

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of killing his girlfriend, taking her body to Tennessee and asking a friend to help him dispose of it, police said.

High Point police said officers were called to check on Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, after getting information that she was assaulted, news outlets reported.

Court documents in Tennessee said Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, contacted a friend, admitted strangling Delgado during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car. That friend then contacted police.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, who was at the Kingsport Police Department, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at a marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake. A police lieutenant listened in on the call, officials said.

A Carter County sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina, authorities said. Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

Cadogan is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse. He is being held without bond in Tennessee, and there’s been no word on his possible extradition back to North Carolina.

Pam Haynes, a spokesperson for High Point University in North Carolina, said Delgado had just completed her freshman year at the university. Though High Point police had earlier said Cadogan was a student at High Point University, Haynes said the man was never enrolled there.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Cadogan was never a student at High Point University, according to university spokeswoman. High Point police had said he was a student at the university.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
State
Tennessee State
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#High Point University#Tote#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Chadbourn, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Authorities: 3 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

CHADBOURN, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed and one was injured after a shooting erupted overnight in a small southeastern North Carolina town, authorities said. The Chadbourn Police Department got a call about shots fired around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from a local prosecutor. The shots rang out in a parking lot next to a building where a “large party was in progress,” the news release said.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

3 people, dog found dead in suburban Detroit boat fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a boat fire Saturday morning in suburban Detroit found the bodies of three people and a dog in the vessel’s cabin, authorities said. Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched to Fox Marine about 6 a.m. after getting a...
Wakefield, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men are engaged in an ongoing standoff Saturday with Massachusetts police, prompting shelter-in-place orders in some areas and sparking massive delays on the holiday weekend as a portion of Interstate 95 remains shut down. The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Associated Press

1 man injured in shooting at Indianapolis shopping mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One man was wounded in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall, police said. The victim sought treatment at a nearby hospital for an injury described as non-life-threatening following the incident Friday night at the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side, Indianapolis police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said.