Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 Version Releasing in August With 60 FPS and 30 FPS Modes

PlayStation LifeStyle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a delay due to “unforeseen technical issues,” Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch on the PlayStation 5 on August 24th, 2021. In a press release, developer CI Games confirmed that Contracts 2 will come with a performance mode that supports 60 frames-per-second at 2K, and a visual mode that supports 30 fps at 4K. The PS5 version takes advantage of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers for greater immersion, and utilizes its SSD for improved loading times. Players can also expect upgraded textures and visuals.

www.playstationlifestyle.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Sniper#Ghost#Dualsense#Ssd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Runs at 4K/60 FPS on PS5, Will Target 60 FPS on Switch

Tomas Sala’s fight combat game The Falcooner was an Xbox console exclusive when it came out, launching on both active generations of the ecosystem alongside the Xbox Series X/S, but its timed exclusivity is soon coming to an end. In a few weeks, the game will be launching for PlayStation and Switch as well- but what exactly can players expect from it in terms of resolution and framerate where both the PlayStation versions are concerned?
Video Gamespsu.com

Digital Metroidvania Recompile Sets An August PS5 Release Window

It has been quite a while since we last saw anything about Recompile, but Dear Villagers has shared a new gameplay trailer for the stunning digital-themed experience confirming an August PS5 release window. The new gameplay trailer is the best look at the game yet, since its announcement last year...
Video GamesGamasutra

Sniper Ghost Warrior devs apologize after offensive press event

CI Games, the developer of Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2, has issued an apology for a press event held on a San Diego Airsoft course that featured racist depictions of Middle Eastern people and culture. The apology follows a writeup by The Gamer’s Eric Switzer, who cataloged how an unusually...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Nine to Five is the tactical FPS for those that miss Rainbow Six Siege's simpler days

Do you remember when Rainbow Six Siege was first announced in 2014 with that fancy E3 demo? It had fake actor/players who said all sorts of tactical stuff on mic, considered each step super carefully and treated the game like a delicate operation that could implode at any moment. It's unrecognizable to the Siege of today, a (very fun) game that often favors twitchy gunplay and speed over tactics. The promises of that 2014 Siege video flooded back to me while playing a demo for Nine to Five, a 3v3v3 tactical FPS that wants you to take your time and actually make a plan.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Ghost of Tsushima PS5 Upgrade Release Date

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima was one of the PS4’s biggest exclusive hits, and fans are clamoring for more. Other popular PS4 games like Death Stranding have received PS5 upgrades. Therefore, many are wondering whether Ghost of Tsushima will get the same treatment. Read on to find out the Ghost of Tsushima PS5 upgrade release date.
ComputersEurogamer.net

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution tested: big fps wins - but image quality suffers

AMDs FidelityFX Super Resolution is finally here, and we've been able to test it out across a number of titles. The idea here is pretty straightforward: to dramatically increase performance while minimising the hit to image quality. So the questions we had going into this one were simple enough: how does FSR actually work? How does it look in comparison to native resolution imagery? And how does it stack up against top-end temporal upscaling solutions, like the excellent technique built into Unreal Engine 4? We can answer those questions today, but what we cannot do is offer any comparisons to Nvidia's DLSS: test material simply isn't available.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Quake turns 25: John Romero looks back on the messy, ambitious development of the legendary FPS that tore id apart

While many gamers didn't become aware of id Software until the release of the firm's genre defining IP Doom in 1993, it had actually been developing first-person shooters for several years before the arrival of its breakthrough title. Furthermore, prior to id's formation the company's founders had spent close to a decade in games development honing their respective skills on an impressive number of releases.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Dota 2 Can Reach 120 FPS On GTX 650 With AMD FSR

The much-hyped image upscaling technology of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) reportedly performs as good as expected if not better. A Dota 2 player confirmed that he was able to reach 120 frames per second on a nine-year-old Nvidia GTX 650 graphics card by enabling FSR. He furthermore noted that the image quality was just as good as when playing on modern-day hardware, or “about 90 percent.”
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Redwood Falls: The Canceled FPS That Would Have Made Unreal Engine 3 Shine

Its been said before, but making games commercially is hard. Like, really hard. As a product games are risky investments, require specialist knowledge to create and often need a lot of cash to develop and market. So it’s no surprise that like any other business, there are projects that never see the light of day. Many run out of funding at some point in development, others end up going through several different builds, and many more simply never get of the ground. Having games get cancelled is a fact of life, although that doesn’t stop it from sucking. Still, from this process gamers can sometimes still find tantalizing glimpses into things that could have been, but never were. In the horror space, one of the most promising projects to get axed was Redwood Falls, a cancelled Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 game developed in the mid-noughties by Kuju Entertainment.
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Razer Basilisk Ergonomic FPS Gaming Mouse

+1 your next game with the Razer Basilisk Ergonomic FPS Gaming Mouse. With FPS gamers at the forefront of design, this mouse is kitted out with convenient technology. For starters, it has a powerful 16,000dpi optical sensor. You can glide through your screen at an impressive rate of 450 inches per second without the lag. In fact, it offers 99.4% resolution accuracy. In addition, the Basilisk Mouse has a customizable scroll wheel. Depending on your mood, the game, or even your skill, you can instantly adjust the sensitivity. At the top are two gaming-optimized mechanical mouse switches. They can outlast any of your games with a lifespan of 50 million clicks. Plus, it puts DPI buttons right where you need them. Completing the Razer design is Razer Chroma customizable lighting.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Apex Legends Mobile leaks: Upcoming Legends, Finisher moves, 60 FPS and more

Some exciting unofficial news for Apex Legends Mobile fans as few leaks about new features in the game has started circulating on the internet. While the Apex Legends Mobile leaks themselves have not yet been announced officially by Respawn themselves, a few screenshots seem to all but confirm the existence of these new and exciting features including upcoming Legends, 60 FPS graphics settings, and more.
Video GamesNME

Trippy arena FPS ‘Spaceflux’ enters Early Access and gets new trailer

Spaceflux, an FPS set in impossible space, is now available on Steam as an Early Access title with a 50 per cent discount. Billed as an “arena FPS in fractal space”, Spaceflux is an intriguing spin on regular arena shooters. Players can infinitely loop around arenas which brings in a whole new dimension of spatial awareness.
Video Gamespsu.com

CrossCode Looks To Be Getting A Native PS5 Version Which Will Release Tomorrow, June 29

It looks like CrossCode is finally getting a native PS5 version, after originally launching for PS4 last year. The critically acclaimed title launched on Xbox Series S/X at the launch of the consoles, but hasn’t been seen on PS5 until now, thanks to a listing on the PlayStation Store in regions where it is June 29, 2021. For example, you can find it on the New Zealand PlayStation Store.