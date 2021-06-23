Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 Version Releasing in August With 60 FPS and 30 FPS Modes

Its been said before, but making games commercially is hard. Like, really hard. As a product games are risky investments, require specialist knowledge to create and often need a lot of cash to develop and market. So it’s no surprise that like any other business, there are projects that never see the light of day. Many run out of funding at some point in development, others end up going through several different builds, and many more simply never get of the ground. Having games get cancelled is a fact of life, although that doesn’t stop it from sucking. Still, from this process gamers can sometimes still find tantalizing glimpses into things that could have been, but never were. In the horror space, one of the most promising projects to get axed was Redwood Falls, a cancelled Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 game developed in the mid-noughties by Kuju Entertainment.