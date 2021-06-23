Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 Version Releasing in August With 60 FPS and 30 FPS Modes
Following a delay due to “unforeseen technical issues,” Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch on the PlayStation 5 on August 24th, 2021. In a press release, developer CI Games confirmed that Contracts 2 will come with a performance mode that supports 60 frames-per-second at 2K, and a visual mode that supports 30 fps at 4K. The PS5 version takes advantage of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers for greater immersion, and utilizes its SSD for improved loading times. Players can also expect upgraded textures and visuals.www.playstationlifestyle.net