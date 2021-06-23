Cancel
Cardinal LSD coach indicted for allegedly changing student grades

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEyfp_0ad7layr00

George Gresko, the Cardinal Local School District head football coach, has been indicted on two felony charges for allegedly changing students'grades.

The charges were filed against Gresko on Wednesday. He has been charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a computer, a fifth-degree felony.

In addition to his role as a coach at Cardinal High School, Gresko also works as an alternative learning supervisor.

News 5 has reached out to the district for Gresko's current employment status.

According to police, the school district reached out to authorities in March for a "teacher that was changing grades in other teachers' classes."

Gresko will be arraigned in court on July 14.

RELATED: Cardinal Local Schools head coach under criminal investigation for allegedly changing student grades

