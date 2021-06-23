The 3 Best Places To Have Lunch

lunch Photo by Sander Dalhuisen on Unsplash

I don't know about you, but I always forget to pack a lunch when I go to work. So going out for lunch is one of my absolute favorite things to do. But it can be hard to figure out where to go. That is until you read this awesome list of three amazing choices in Rubber City.

Diamond Deli

Picture an amazing deli and you have Diamond Deli. Sandwiches that are delicious and very filling. Here are a few of the amazing traditional choices to consider: the reuben, turkey rueben, corned beef, pastrami and more. There are also variants such as the “Charlie Hustle” which includes roast beef, brisket, colby cheese topped with cole slaw and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Great sandwiches!!! Great soups!! My daughter absolutely loves it!!! Very friendly and personable. Always busy at lunch so go early or call ahead, Great price, wonderful food!!! Loretta Williams

Crave

When you want to have lunch at a fancier restaurant, Crave is a great option whenever you're near downtown Akron. The menu is very diverse menu with global influences. Here are a few highlights to consider. The cornflake crusted chicken features manchego, caramelized onion, Carolina mustard BBQ, smoked paprika aioli on sourdough. The pulled pork sandwich is on a pretzel bun and includes smoked mozzarella cheese, sriracha slaw and root beer braised pork. The black Angus burger comes on a brioche bun and has crispy onions and Cajun aioli on top. No matter what you choose, the food is really good at Crave and it's always a great experience.



The food and drinks were really good. The menu has something for everyone. I really enjoyed my Dirty Mediterranean martini, and my friend recommended the grapefruit martini. We had good service and enjoyed the experience. alilodd80

The Rail

The Rail gives you the ultimate steakhouse burgers, packed with fresh ingredients, you also have the opportunity to Craft your own Rail Burger with 100% Angus Certified Beef. This restaurant is one of the fanciest options on this list, but it is worth the price. The small investment of a few dollars more ensures that you will get the best beef quality at all times. The Rail also features curbside and pickup options, so if you're not wanting to sit down inside the restaurant, you can have your food on the go.

Been here plenty of times, to meet friends and such, I always order a burger, of different varieties and I always leave more than satisfied, super happy. Vanessa Poolitt

For more info, you can visit their website here . Here is the link to curbside pickup/to go ordering option.

There you have it, three fantastic choices for you to consider. Have you tried any of these restaurants for lunch?