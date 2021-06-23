Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Psychologist shares tips on how to rewire your brain

By Wendy Ryan
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIeRA_0ad7kB0B00

According to the CDC, four out of 10 people in the U.S. are dealing with clinical levels of anxiety and depression right now. But with COVID restrictions finally lifting, many are seeing the light.

So how do you reset your own personal expectations moving forward?

A psychologist shares tips on what we can all do to rewire our brains and get healthy again.

"The US workforce was at 50% burnout before this started. So we're emotionally exhausted. We're cynical. And we don't feel like anything makes a difference. The good news is that's entirely reversible," explains Dr. Leo Flanagan, who's a psychologist and trauma expert with over 30 years of experience.

He says when we hear the phrase "reopening," we may feel even more anxiety after a year of uncertainty.

So if you're heading back to work, try to be more empathetic and mindful of others.

"Our emotions are infectious. So one person walks into the office with a heightened level of anxiety, and in 4/100ths of a second, they start to infect people. And before you know it, everybody is anxious without necessarily understanding why," he explains.

Flanagan also recommends trying to see a more optimistic future.

"We should talk about going forward. And we should get people to vision going forward. Because visioning takes place in a part of the prefrontal cortex that unleashes your inspiration and willingness to change. And that's what we need," he said.

There are other things you can do right now to help your mental well-being including setting realistic expectations as we slowly integrate back into society.

Write down five things that went well before going to bed, as it will help rewire your brain and you'll wake up more refreshed. And put things into perspective, if things don't go your way.

"When something bad happens, you say, 'Okay, this is not going to last forever.' Second? 'I'm not going to lose everything.' And the third? 'I can do something about this.' And eventually, that becomes your automatic or what I call the 'doorbell response,'" Flanagan said.

Flanagan also recommends improving your focus by meditating, spending your time more effectively, taking one deep breath and letting it out slowly to help your body reset.

Flanagan also runs the center for resilience , and he wrote a book, " Thriving in Thin Air: Developing Resilience in Challenging Times ."

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewire#Cdc#Psychologist#Depression#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Three Things People Say That Annoy Psychologists

TV and movies often propagate stereotypes about psychologists as weird or blundering at best, and unethical or even malevolent at worst. People often make assumptions about what psychologists do, including that all psychologists are therapists. Psychology is an expansive discipline, based in science, that involves studying the mind, brain, and...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Trauma Brain

Trauma can affect your brain's emotion networks to make you overreact or under-react to stressful situations. Trauma creates fixed neural networks that are isolated from other parts of your brain and resistant to change. Avoidance behaviors and trying to suppress your trauma don't work and can create more damage. Seeking...
Mental HealthPosted by
Popular Science

Stress can literally kill you. Here’s how.

This story originally appeared in the Calm issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here to subscribe. In the face of grueling stress, it’s easy to romanticize the body’s commitment to balance. A dark and lovely liver serenely regulates its life-sustaining chores like some kind of untrammeled deity. Nearby, plump kidneys churn out requests for water and salt—twin cherubs of the torso. Even Claude Bernard, the 19th-century French physiologist credited with devising the concept of such internal give-and-take, spoke of his theory with beauty and grace, saying “a free and independent existence is possible only because of the stability of the internal milieu.” (Bernard also vivisected the family dog, so the romance only gets you so far.)
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

True Empaths Make Up a Tiny Portion of the Population—Are You One or More So an Empathic Person?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you’ve been calling yourself an “empath,” it’s very possible that you’re mistaken. Despite the great many people who refer to themselves as this type of person, in actuality, empaths make up a very small part of the population. In fact, according to a 2007 study on empathy, published in Nature Neuroscience, only one to two percent of the population consists of true empaths.
HealthWVNews

Training your brain to be happier

Do you think some people are naturally happier than others? And there’s nothing that can be done about it?. Scientists used to think that once a person reached adulthood, the brain was fairly well set in stone — and there wasn’t much we could do to change it. However, new...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is What It's Like to Live With ADHD As an Adult, Say Experts

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition—which is typically when it's diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD—including us.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Do crystals work for anxiety and depression?

Crystals and crystal healing have become increasingly popular in recent years. People who use crystals cite their supposed healing powers and positive energy. However, there is no scientific evidence to support their use in the treatment of anxiety or depression. The New Age idea and practice of crystal healing takes...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Tips for Living with Someone Who Has Bipolar Disorder

Sharing your space with others isn’t easy. Here’s how to make it work with someone you live with who manages bipolar disorder. It can be difficult living with someone who has a severe and chronic mental condition. This is true whether you’re a roommate, partner, parent, child, or friend. But with some planning, communication, and compassion, you can make it work well for both of you.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Work addiction is real – here’s how to kick the habit

Work addiction is the compulsion or the uncontrollable need to work incessantly. Like any addiction, work addiction may stem from underlying psychological needs and may have a negative impact on health, relationships, and, ironically, job performance. Breaking a work addiction may require large and small actions on the part of...
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

How To Deal With "Hangxiety" After A Night Of Drinking, From Psychologists

Almost as bad as the physical symptoms of a hangover (headache, nausea, you know the drill) are the mental side effects. If you're one to feel anxious after one too many drinks, you're not alone. The phenomenon of hangover anxiety or "hangxiety" can be triggered by a couple of factors. Here's how to deal with it, prevent it, and determine whether it's becoming a problem, according to psychologists.
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Feeling anxious as pre-pandemic life returns? UI psychologist shares expertise

IOWA CITY — Walking through Eastern Iowa grocery stores, retail outlets or gas stations at any given moment are customers not wearing masks beside others who are. Some families are limiting their gatherings or keeping them outdoors, while others are hosting large graduation parties, hitting movie theaters, dining at indoor restaurants and swapping Zoom meetings for the real thing in-person.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Can you take care of your mental health even in COVID-19 times – Dennis Begos opines

The feelings of loneliness and depression come hand in hand, and the effects of these issues have increased manifold over the last year. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the self-isolation rules in place, everyone is going through this feeling of days of isolation. Even if the world is healing from the pandemic, the truth is very little is being done to treat the mental scars of the past year. According to Dennis Begos, it is up to us to stay motivated and fight off the feelings of depression.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Consequences of Having a Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent may instill feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness, and a need to please others no matter what. Behavior that carries into adulthood could be uneasiness when things are calm or not expressing needs in a relationship. Speaking with a mental health professional may help adults with narcissistic parents to...