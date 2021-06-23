'Married at First Sight' Stars Elizabeth Bice and Jessica Studer Share Their Pregnancy Plans in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Clip
Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer and Elizabeth Bice are bonding over their shared "baby fever." In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Couples Cam, the two women, who met and married husbands Austin Hurd and Jamie Thompson on their seasons of the Lifetime show, meet up for a nice little wine night in the backyard in the self-shot show.popculture.com