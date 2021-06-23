Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Dangerous heat wave on the horizon for Northwest Oregon

By Steve Brown
Posted by 
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj1lc_0ad7juJj00 Multnomah County and other sources are predicting a heat wave later this week with summer temperatures of 20-30 degrees above normal.

Expect dangerously high temperatures later this week, as weather conditions produce expected highs near 110 degrees.

The heat will settle in over Northwest Oregon —

including the Willamette Valley, the Lower Columbia River Valley and the Columbia River Gorge — peaking this weekend.

Multnomah County reports overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat-related illness.

People most at-risk are those working or participating in outdoor activities. The elderly are also at-risk, particularly those who live alone and who have no way to cool their homes.

The warmest days are expected between Friday afternoon and Monday evening, with the hottest day on Sunday.

Daily high temperature records will likely

be broken. There is a chance to break the all time June high temperature records for a few locations.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center issued red flag warnings beginning Wednesday, June 23, across the northwest U.S. as record heat began building in some places.

"We're going to be looking at all-time record highs in some spots," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned.

Community Policy
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
22
Followers
163
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Dodge Park closed to public for fear of fire

Portland Water Bureau hopes to reopen parking lot soon for summer recreation.Starting Friday, July 2, Sandy's Dodge Park is closed to the public. Portland Water Bureau, which manages the recreational destination at 11021 S.E. Lusted Road, announced on July 1 that because of increased risk of fire over the Fourth of July holiday weekend from recent hot and dry weather conditions, the park will be closed until further notice. Though the park's closed gates only prevents visitors from driving in, the bureau is also trying to discourage people from accessing the park by foot. "We made this...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

'We will face this again': Oregon reports 79 heat deaths

Death toll continues to increase with 59 in Multnomah County, seven in Washington County and eight in Clackamas. At least 79 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths — 54 — occurred in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Sandy Post

Campfires prohibited on Mt. Hood forest, Columbia River Gorge

The order from the U.S. Forest Service comes after Oregon saw a record-breaking heatwave earlier this week. Because of the risk of wildfire, campfires have been temporarily prohibited in the Mt. Hood National Forest and Forest Service lands in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The June 30 order from the U.S. Forest Service comes after Oregon saw a record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures reaching 117 degrees earlier this week. The campfire restrictions will begin Thursday, July 1, in the Gorge and Friday, July 2, in the Mt. Hood National Forest and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A D...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Sandy fireworks show a no-go

Sandy Fire District postpones Fourth of July fireworks show as Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for wildfire threatAfter the Portland Metro area broke a record with 115-degree heat on Monday, Sandy Fire District officials have announced that the city-run fireworks show for the Fourth of July will be postponed. "With the extreme fire conditions, the fire district has exercised its authority to postpone the professional firework display that was scheduled for July 4th at Sandy High School," the district reported in a statement issued June 30. "The city and Clackamas County Bank will be rescheduling the show to...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Fireworks will fly over Sandy on the Fourth, weather permitting

Clackamas County Bank says it is 'excited' to once again sponsor Fourth of July celebration.With COVID-19 restrictions lowered and the state inching toward its target 70% vaccination rate. Sandy is ready to celebrate. Sandy's Independence Day fireworks show is scheduled to return this year on Sunday, July 4, weather permitting. Fireworks will start at dusk. This is the first time the Fourth of July celebration has happened in Sandy since 2019. Last year, concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event. As they've done for years, Clackamas County Bank is sponsoring the event, helping the city of Sandy foot...
Astoria, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Plan to rename Highway 30 hits a legislative detour

Don't look for Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway signs just yet; lawmakers and transportation officials want to clarify that a possible name change doesn't conflict with other honors on the route.Efforts by Bend's Dick Tobiason to rename U.S. Highway 30 for Oregon military veterans hit a pretty big speed bump in the just-completed 2021 legislative session. Members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Emergency Management tabled Senate Bill 790, a bill proposed on Tobiason's behalf to rename the road from Astoria to the Idaho border the Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway. The committee asked Oregon's Department of Transportation to clarify...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Environment Oregon nonprofit: Sea otters help stop demolition

Carlie Davis: Sea-urchin populations have exploded, with nothing to keep them from kelp forestsWhen I explored the tide pools of the Oregon coast this summer, I wasn't left with the feeling of awe I expected, but with concern. Tide pools should be filled with a variety of life, but the variety seems to be missing. Rocky fields and spiky urchins are nearly all that's left to see. Where did the life go? For years, the coast has been undergoing a quiet demolition beneath its waves. Purple sea-urchin populations have exploded, and they're chowing down on kelp forests without mercy. Their...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Cleanup focuses on Wildcat shooting area

Trash No Land works to remove trash, graffiti and potential fire hazards from area on the Mt. Hood National Forest. The Wildcat recreational shooting area received some attention during a cleanup organized by Trash No Land. On Saturday, June 26, 28 volunteers worked at the site in the ZigZag Ranger District near Sandy and the George area neighboring Estacada and removed trash, pressure washed graffiti from boulders and removed potential fire hazards from the shooting lanes. Based in Washington, Trash No Land is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive difference in recreational target shooting, with the goal of...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County opening cooling centers this weekend

Oregon City, other cities have pools, splash pads in time for record-breaking heatPortland-area agencies are warning of dangerously high weekend temperatures and "significant fire potential" for the June 25 weekend. Friday's high in Clackamas County will be in the 90s, but temperatures could climb to 110 over the weekend. The National Weather Service said that weekend high temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June, which could break records and put northwest Oregonians at an increased risk of heat-related illness. "The high daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Portland General Electric says it's prepared for high heat

However, the regional power utility reminds customers they should be prepared for possible outages.As temperatures rise — with weather forecasts pointing to temperatures near 110 degrees across the Portland area on Sunday, June 27, and Monday, June 28 — Portland General Electric says it is getting ready to deal with the stress that heat may place on the regional power grid. Power utilities deal with a "triple threat" in extreme heat waves. One, customers may draw significantly more power for air conditioners and other cooling equipment when it's hot out. Two, equipment that utilities rely on to distribute electricity across...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage

Not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a press release June 17 encouraging city of Lake...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Cities of Lake Oswego and Tigard asks residents to reduce water usage

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage but not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a...
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

'Extended zone' can interrupt blaze's path of destruction

Lisa Kilders: Weekend Wildfire Warriors series aims to break down challenges into bite-sized chunksThis week the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservaition District focuses on wildfire preparedness activities at the outer edges of your property. This area, 30-100 feet from your home is called the Extended Zone. The goal is to interrupt the fire's path and keep flames smaller and on the ground. These recommendations come from the National Fire Protection Association. Gather your friends and family for one last weekend of outdoor wildfire work. It will be rewarding to feel like you have taken steps to protect your...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Video offers tips on buying salmon from Columbia River tribes

Registered dietitian with OSU Extension in Clackamas County says fish are typically available through early October.OSU Extension staff from Clackamas County say this is a great time of year to buy fresh salmon and steelhead from tribal vendors as the fish migrate upriver in the Columbia River Gorge. In most years, you can purchase fish from tribal sellers in the Gorge from mid-June through early October. You can learn how to do just that thanks to a new video from Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service at bit.ly/tribalfish. The eight-minute video features Amanda Gladics, a fisheries...