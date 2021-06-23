Ellis: So you want the Bears in Arlington Heights? Just be careful what you wish for

In an ideal world, Justin Fields will become the long-awaited franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears. There’s plenty of reason to indicate that Fields could become “the man” under center for the Bears. His pinpoint accuracy, his strong arm, his poise under pressure, his rare athletic ability, and his character in the locker room all point to the possibility that he becomes a quality starting quarterback in the NFL. Having moved up nine spots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take him, the Bears certainly have hope that he can do exactly that after a stellar collegiate career.