NFL

Ellis: So you want the Bears in Arlington Heights? Just be careful what you wish for

By Cam Ellis
670 The Score
670 The Score
 9 days ago

With the debate raging over a potential Bears move to Arlington Heights, it’s worth wondering whether fans who want to see the team move know what they’re signing up for.

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

