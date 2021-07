A new trade idea has the 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Cavs for Collin Sexton. Want the Cavs to go get Ben Simmons from the 76ers? Well, you might be the only one after the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but Brett Siegel of NBAanalysis.net has pitched a trade idea that is almost good enough for the Cavaliers to consider but may still be pretty rich for what you’re giving up, and what you’re giving back.