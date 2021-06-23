Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, on Wednesday became the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. The lockdown will take effect Sunday and last for two weeks, during which only essential services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, utility companies, public transport and media will be allowed to operate. The republic's coronavirus task force said the goal of the restrictions is to “reverse the epidemic situation, which has been worsening for a fifth straight week.”

spectrumlocalnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberian#Lockdowns#Infections#Ap#Russian#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

The Latest: Daily Infections Soar in Russia; Moscow Hard Hit

MOSCOW — Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported 17,906 new infections, more than double the daily tally from early June. More than half of the new infections are in Moscow, where cases have tripled this month. The soaring case count has caused alarm among officials, who have increased measures to obstruct the spread.
Public HealthVoice of America

New COVID Restrictions Imposed in Kenya's Lake Basin Region

NAIROBI - Kenya has imposed restrictions on gatherings and a curfew in the country's western Lake Basin region after a spike in coronavirus infections. Kenya's Ministry of Health declared 13 counties a hotspot zone with 60% of the country's new infections and more than double the average positivity rate. Evans...
AgricultureSacramento Bee

The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. Both tallies are the highest since late January. A surge in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as the authorities struggle to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Siberian Region First in Russia to Order New COVID Lockdown as Nation Reports 17K Cases

Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, became the first region in Russia to announce a new COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday as the country faces another surge of coronavirus cases. The two-week lockdown is set to begin on Sunday, and only essential services will be allowed to operate. These include grocery stores, pharmacies, utility companies, public transportation services and media.
Worldkhn.org

Delta Covid Variant Soars In Sydney, Forcing Full Lockdown Of City

It's the first full lockdown of the Australian city since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, South Africa tightens its restrictions; most infections in the UAE are linked to more-infectious variants; and India may have undercounted covid deaths by hundreds of thousands. Australian authorities announced a two-week lockdown in the city of...
TravelPosted by
Newsweek

Portugal Weighing Lockdown for Lisbon as COVID Cases Double in 2 Weeks

Portugal is weighing lockdown restrictions for its capital Lisbon as national COVID-19 cases more than doubled in two weeks compared to numbers three weeks ago. Out of almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Portugal, two-thirds of the infections are from the Lisbon region. The Portuguese government will likely announce new restrictions for Lisbon on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. On weekends, traveling into and out of Lisbon is banned.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster coronavirus vaccinations for people immunized more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit.
UEFAVoice of America

Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections

LONDON - Several countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from Britain amid rising cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus which was first detected in India. Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting Thursday, while some European countries are imposing tighter restrictions. Scientists say the delta...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Infection Through “Fleeting Contact” With The Delta Variant Leads To Lockdowns Across Australia

Random variation is an essential component of all living things. It drives diversity, and it is why there are so many different species. Viruses are no exception. Most viruses are experts at changing genomes to adapt to their environment. We now have evidence that the virus that causes Covid, SARS-CoV-2, not only changes but changes in ways that are significant. This is the twenty-five part of a series of articles on how the virus changes and what that means for humanity. Read the rest: part one, part two, part three, part four, part five, part six, part seven, part eight, part nine, part ten, part eleven, part twelve, part thirteen, part fourteen, part fifteen, part sixteen, part seventeen, part eighteen, part nineteen, part twenty, part twenty-one, part twenty-two, part twenty-three, part twenty four.
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK could have lockdown by stealth this summer as Covid soars

A scientist advising the Government has raised the prospect of spiralling case rates effectively causing lockdowns by stealth due to the numbers of people who would be self-isolating. Dr Adam Kucharski, who sits on the Spi-M group, stressed the need to consider alternatives to long quarantine periods. Most Covid rules...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Russia announces a new COVID death record and advises those who have been vaccinated against the virus to seek a booster shot.

Russia Reports new COVID Death Record, ask Those Vaccinated From Virus to get Booster Shot. As the government announced the greatest daily death toll of the epidemic on Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged COVID-19 inoculated Russian people to seek booster doses. According to the Associated Press, Moscow health authorities...
WorldThe Independent

Millions in Moscow refused service under new Covid restrictions

Millions of Moscow residents have been stopped from entering bars and restaurants without proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19, as cases of the virus soar in Russia.Since Monday, in order to get into restaurants and bars, Moscow residents have been required to show QR codes on their phones, proving that they had had a vaccine, recently tested negative, or recovered from the virus. To date, only 2.5 million passes have been issued to a population of more than 12 million. Top officials have said that the policy could also be extended to shops, entertainment venues and public transport.Currently all...
POTUSNPR

New COVID-19 Outbreaks Are Driving Some Places Back Under Lockdown And Behind Masks

An increase of coronavirus infections around the world is forcing some governments to reimplement lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus. From Australia to Israel and around Europe, health officials announced new restrictions ahead of the weekend as they report clusters of outbreaks and try to mitigate further transmissions. These decisions come as the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus becomes the dominant strain in several countries.
Europedallassun.com

Moscow Police Search Navalny Associate's Campaign Offices

MOSCOW -- Police in Moscow have searched the election campaign offices of a close associate of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny who is planning to take part in parliamentary elections in September. Oleg Stepanov's support group condemned the July 1 searches as 'pressure on our campaign.'. Police said that the...