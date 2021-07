Werewolves Within is what Knives Out could’ve been if it had a healthy dose of horror to the mix. Seriously, whodunnit’s are hard to pull off, especially when there are so many pieces to deal with. And you need a strong back bone of a movie to support you and keep the viewer entertained in the meanwhile. That’s why I feel like Knives Out faltered while Werewolves Within gained traction, kept me entertained, and invested in what was going on and who the big bad werewolf is.