A woman is devastated after losing her wedding rings while picking strawberries and she's praying for a miracle they are found in the field. Brooke Cavanagh Bennett of Oneida lost both her engagement ring and wedding band during a visit to Swistak Farm in Verona. They slipped off her fingers and are nowhere to be found. "My rings have been a few sizes to big since I lost some weight," Brooke said. She had intended to get them resized but the sizer she had to make the rings tighter broke. "Then it just slipped my mind and I’m just one of those people who never take my rings off for anything. I of course never thought such a thing would happen."